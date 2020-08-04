Man dies after tractor trailer overturns at weigh station in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Bellflower, Missouri, man is dead after his tractor trailer overturned Monday morning at a weigh station in north St. Louis.

Clinton Percy, 56, overturned a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer just after 9 a.m. Monday at ADM Grain, 1 East Grand Avenue.

Preliminary investigations indicate Percy's truck was traveling on a service road leading to the weigh station when his truck left the road way, went down an embankment and turned over onto the driver's side, police said.

When officers arrived, Percy was trapped inside the trailer. Percy was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.