Man dies at hospital after being shot in West End neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot late Thursday night in the city's West End neighborhood.

At about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, the unidentified man was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Maple Avenue, east of Goodfellow Boulevard. He died at a hospital.

Police have not released any details of the shooting, including a possible motive or suspect. The man would be at the least 48th homicide victim of the year in St. Louis.

The West End neighborhood has seen a 12% increase in crime from October through March, compared to the same six-month period a year ago, according to crime statistics.

Sports