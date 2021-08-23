Man dies at hospital after shooting in Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified victim was in his mid to late 30s.

He was shot in the back and shoulder about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Euclid Avenue, north of Page Boulevard.

The man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police did not say whether they have a suspect in the killing.