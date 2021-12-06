Man dies days after being shot at north St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — Police said Monday a man shot in north city late last month has died from his injures.

Officers were called around 3:37 p.m. Nov. 28 to the 5900 block of Mimika Avenue where they found Antwon Mullen, 22, had been shot in the head.

He could not provide a statement but was listed in critical condition and transported to a hospital. He died two days later, police said.

Authorities listed the location of the homicide as a BP gas station at 6001 W. Florissant Ave., roughly a quarter mile from the address on Mimika.

The investigation is ongoing.