Man dies days after St. Louis shooting on Christmas Eve
ST. LOUIS — A man died Tuesday after being shot on Christmas Eve at a south St. Louis apartment complex, officials said.

Michael Hunter, 39, of the 4200 block of Summit Knoll Drive in St. Louis County was shot at the Southwest Crossing apartment complex in the 7800 block of Rio Silva Place. Another man, 32, was also injured in the shooting.

Police were called to the scene at about 8:15 p.m. 

Vada Cunningham, 58, has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Vada Cunningham

Vada Cunningham.
Sports