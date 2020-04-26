You are the owner of this article.
Man dies early Sunday in one-vehicle accident on St. Louis' Riverview Drive
One person is dead following a fatal car wreck early Sunday morning.

The male victim died at the scene of a one-vehicle accident at 10700 Riverview Drive in far north St. Louis, according to police.

The crash happened at 12:14 a.m., and the victim has not yet been publicly identified.

