Man dies, elderly father injured in house fire in Ferguson Saturday

A man died and his elderly father is stable after firefighters rescued them from a fire at their their home in Ferguson Saturday afternoon.

The family lived in the 400 block of Ruggles Road in Ferguson, near the STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School. The call came shortly after 2 p.m.

The elderly mother, who also lived in the home, was able to escape and went to neighbors to call 911, Ferguson Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeremy Corcoran said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the elderly father, who was on the first floor, and the son, who was in the basement, as well as the family dog. The son was believed to be in his 50s or 60s and his name has not been released. He died Saturday evening at a hospital.

The fire was caused by a space heater placed under the outdoor wooden deck, which had been converted into a living area for the dog, Corcoran said.

The Ferguson Fire Department worked with the help of the Northeast Fire and Ambulance District, the Metro North Fire Protection District, the Berkeley Fire Department, and Northeast Fire and Ambulance District.