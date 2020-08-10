Man dies following Budget Inn shooting in North County

ST. LOUIS — A man died following a shooting early Monday at a Budget Inn, St. Louis County police said.
Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. to the Budget Inn at 1405 Dunn Road and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died, police said. His identity has not been released.
It's not clear what prompted the shooting or if police have a suspect. There were no further details provided by police.
The hotel is just north of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
