Man dies from gunshots after being found outside car in middle of street

A man died Saturday night after being found lying next to his car in the middle of Era Avenue suffering from bullet wounds, according to St. Louis police.

Officers were on patrol in the north side’s Walnut Park West neighborhood when, just before 11:30 p.m., they heard a large number of shots being fired in the area, police said.

They found the man in the 5700 block of Era Avenue. He had been shot in the back and arm, and his car was also damaged from gunshots, police said. He was only able to tell officers that shots had come from the west side of the street.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died at 1 a.m., according to the police report. Police did not release his name Sunday morning.

Those with information about the shootingcan call in a tip to 314-444-5371; or to remain anonymous and possibly earn a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.