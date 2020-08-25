Man dies from injuries after being shot one month earlier in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday announced a man who was shot in north St. Louis last month died from his injuries Monday.

Terry Richardson, 31, was shot July 26 in the 5300 block of Maffitt Avenue. He was found by police at about 9 p.m. on the edge of the Wells-Goodfellow and Kingsway West neighborhoods.

Richardson lived in the 2200 block of Sullivan Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, and anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).