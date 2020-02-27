You are the owner of this article.
Man dies from injuries after two-vehicle accident Saturday night in south St. Louis
Updated at 11:15 p.m. Thursday with identification.

One person is dead following a fatal two-vehicle accident on Saturday night in south St. Louis.

The accident happened near the intersection of Rosa Avenue and Gravois Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., police said. Matthew Baumgart, 42, of St. Louis, died from  injuries at a local hospital.

Police said that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading eastbound on Gravois, when another vehicle — a 2013 Kia Soul — made a U-turn into its path. The Kia was struck from behind, causing it to hit two parked vehicles on the north side of the street.

Baumgart was a passenger in the Kia. A police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

