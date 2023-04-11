ST. LOUIS COUNTY —A man died in a house fire that apparently started in the home's kitchen Monday night. Investigators said it appears the fire was accidental.

The single-family home in the 8300 block of South Laclede Station Road is in the Affton area of St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County medical examiner's office said Tuesday that the victim's identity has not been confirmed.

Firefighters arrived about 9 p.m. Monday to find smoke and fire coming from a rear window of the home. They saw two vehicles in the driveway but weren't sure if anyone was inside.

Within minutes, a neighbor told firefighters that two men lived at the home but it turned out only one man was inside the residence when the fire started.

Firefighters found the victim unconscious on the second floor and carried him out of the house. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, said Fire Chief Nickolas Fahs of the Affton Fire Protection District.

Fahs said no firefighters were hurt in the one-alarm fire. Mehlville, Webster Groves, Shrewsbury, Crestwood, Maplewood and Lemay fire districts helped.

Because a man died, county police bomb and arson investigators looked into the cause of the blaze. Police and fire officials agree it was accidental.