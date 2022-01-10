Man dies in apartment fire in west St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man died Monday morning in an apartment fire near Ballwin.

The fire was reported before 3 a.m. when a passersby smelled smoke near Prospect Village, a three-story complex east of Ballwin.

Firefighters found the man in a third floor unit at 1325 Prospect Village Lane, said Fire Chief Jeff Sadtler of the West County EMS & Fire Protection District.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officers with the St. Louis area bomb and arson squad were called in, as is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

The complex in unincorporated west St. Louis County is off of South Weidman Road, south of Manchester Road.

As firefighters were rushing to the complex, they saw flames and smoke. "It was through the roof," Sadtler said.

Firefighters carried one person from the complex and evacuated other residents, but no one else was hurt.

The fire was largely contained to the dead man's unit, but flames extended into a breezeway area. Some other units sustained smoke and water damage.

About 50 firefighters helped fight the two-alarm blaze. In addition to West County EMS & Fire Protection, firefighters came from Metro West, Fenton, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Frontenac, Des Peres and Valley Park.

