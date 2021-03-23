 Skip to main content
Man dies in car crash in north St. Louis County
Man dies in car crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorist from the St. Louis area was killed early Monday in a one-car crash in north St. Louis County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jabari J. Perkins, 30, of the St. Louis area.

The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. Monday on Halls Ferry at St. Cyr roads.

Perkins was driving south in a 2018 Nissan Sentra when he lost control of the vehicle, the patrol said. The car went off the right side of the road and hit a pole, the patrol said.

Perkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, authorities said.

The patrol said 

