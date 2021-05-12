Man dies in crash along Franklin County highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Highway 47 in Franklin County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Gregory M. Gates, 45, of Washington, Missouri.
Gates was driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on Highway 47 about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. The car ran off the road, south of Route AD, and overturned.
The car was found on its side. Gates, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.
