 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in crash along Franklin County highway
0 comments

Man dies in crash along Franklin County highway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night on Highway 47 in Franklin County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Gregory M. Gates, 45, of Washington, Missouri.

Gates was driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on Highway 47 about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. The car ran off the road, south of Route AD, and overturned.

The car was found on its side. Gates, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Broken water main floods garages in St. Louis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports