Man dies in crash in Ferguson
Man dies in crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A 19-year-old Florissant man was killed in an accident Thursday evening when an SUV struck the moped he was driving.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified Nathan T. Burns as the victim in a crash at the intersection of Hereford Avenue and North Florissant Road in Ferguson.

The driver of a 2015 GMC Yukon was making a left turn and struck Burns’ moped, which did not have headlights on when it crossed the intersection, the Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred a little before 6 p.m.

Burns was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. 

Fatal crash
