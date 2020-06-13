You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in crash near downtown
Man dies in crash near downtown

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man died in an early Saturday morning car crash just north of downtown.

Police say Calvin Harrell, 35, was driving north on North Broadway at about 2:40 a.m. and hit a street sign as he was entering westbound Interstate 70. He lost control and struck a wall, flipping the vehicle several times and ejecting him.

Officials pronounced him dead at the scene. 

