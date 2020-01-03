Man dies in crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville on Friday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The man's car struck several vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway before overturning just before 3 p.m., said Cpl. Juston Wheetley with the highway patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene just west of Highway 40 (Interstate 64.)

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear Friday, Wheetley said.

One lane of the highway was closed to traffic Friday afternoon.