You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man dies in crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville
0 comments

Man dies in crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville

Subscribe for 99¢

WENTZVILLE — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville on Friday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The man's car struck several vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway before overturning just before 3 p.m., said Cpl. Juston Wheetley with the highway patrol. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene just west of Highway 40 (Interstate 64.) 

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear Friday, Wheetley said. 

One lane of the highway was closed to traffic Friday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports