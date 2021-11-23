Man dies in crash on Lincoln County highway

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man from Hawk Point, Missouri, was killed Monday and two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Lincoln County highway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Jesse L. Davis, 29. The crash was reported at 11:27 a.m. Monday on Highway A at Maryln Lane.

Davis was a passenger in a 2001 Saturn SL1 that was heading west on the highway. A 2007 Infiniti G35X was heading east.

The patrol said the front ends of the vehicles collided near the center line. Davis, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.

Both drivers were seriously hurt. Racheal M. Koch, 30, of Hawk Point, was driving the Saturn. Police said they don't know if she had been wearing a seat belt. Koch was taken by medical helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Timothy W. Durbin, 56, of Truxton, Missouri, was driving the Infiniti. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

