Man dies in double shooting in Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES — One man died and another was injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Moline Acres.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said they were shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. The scene is in a neighborhood west of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

One man died at the hospital. His name hasn't been released.

The injured man is expected to survive, Panus said in a statement Wednesday.

Moline Acres police handled the initial shooting call, but detectives with county police have taken over the homicide investigation.