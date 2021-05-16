Man dies in double shooting in north St. Louis, bullet-riddled car found nearby

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with additional details.
ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another man was critically injured in a double shooting Sunday evening in the North Pointe neighborhood of St. Louis, authorities said.
The man who died was a suspect in the shooting about 5 p.m. on Goodfellow Boulevard, north of West Florissant Avenue. Police have not released his name or age.
Police said the suspect was found inside the front door of a building in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
About a block away, in the 5800 block of Goodfellow, police found a bullet-riddled car that had crashed. The man who was shot but survived had been a passenger in that car, police said. He was found near the car. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police did not describe the circumstances of the shooting.
From staff reports
