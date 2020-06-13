You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in early morning crash on I-270
Winter traffic woes

Traffic in both directions fills every lane of Interstate 270 on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, looking northward from J.J. Kelley Memorial Drive in Des Peres. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — One man died early Saturday after a fatal accident on Interstate 270 just east of Highway 367.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Artis A. Cross, of St. Louis, was heading west on I-270 about 7 a.m. and changed lanes, hitting the back of a semi-truck stopped due to traffic.

Cross was transported to Barnes-Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver was not injured.

