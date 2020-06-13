Man dies in early morning crash on I-270

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — One man died early Saturday after a fatal accident on Interstate 270 just east of Highway 367.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Artis A. Cross, of St. Louis, was heading west on I-270 about 7 a.m. and changed lanes, hitting the back of a semi-truck stopped due to traffic.
Cross was transported to Barnes-Jewish hospital where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver was not injured.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a business reporter for the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today