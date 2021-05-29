 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in early morning Interstate 44 wreck near Eureka
0 comments

Man dies in early morning Interstate 44 wreck near Eureka

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Sikeston, Mo., man died in one-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 44 early Friday morning.

Brady C. Conway, 27, was driving east near Eureka when he went off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.

The accident occurred about 4 a.m. Friday. Eureka Fire Protection District personnel pronounced him dead at the scene at 6:43 a.m. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cleanup begins in Lulu Heights, a notorious dumping ground in Wellston

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports