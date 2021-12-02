 Skip to main content
Man dies in fiery crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died late Wednesday after his vehicle crashed and caught fire near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Dressell Avenue in north St. Louis. 

Police said an unidentified man between the ages of 50 and 60 was found in his vehicle around 11:40 p.m. about two blocks north of Natural Bridge Avenue in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. 

Authorities did not provide any more information about the man or the cause. The investigation continues. 

