Man dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 60-year-old man from St. Clair, Missouri, died in a car crash Saturday in Franklin County, according to the highway patrol.

The man was driving west in a pickup truck on Missouri Highway 50 about 8 p.m. Saturday. Near Birch Creek, his car crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer, troopers said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the deceased as William McMillian. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. McMillian was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

