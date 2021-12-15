Man dies in house fire in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man died in a house fire early Wednesday in East St. Louis.

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of North 36th Street. Crews were told a neighbor could see flames coming from the home and that someone might be trapped inside.

The man, in his 70s, lived at the single-family home, about a block north of Caseyville Avenue. Firefighters found him near the entrance to the home.

East St. Louis fire officials have not disclosed the cause of the fire.

The home had working smoke detectors that were sounding when firefighters arrived. The home had security bars on the front door.

The man had some disabilities that would have made it hard for him to escape. "That was probably the biggest problem with him getting out," the city's assistant fire chief, George McClellan, told KTVI.

Fire investigators are checking the home to make sure no one else was inside.

