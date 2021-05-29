Man dies in I-44 wreck near Eureka

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Sikeston, Missouri, man died in one-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 44 early Friday morning.
Brady C. Conway, 27, was driving east near Eureka when he went off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.
Eureka Fire Protection District personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Jacob Barker
Jacob Barker is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch. 314-340-8291
