UPDATED at 9:15 a.m. with additional detail
A man died in an industrial accident in O'Fallon, Missouri, early Thursday morning.
The 36-year-old victim was the second construction worker to die in the St. Louis area since Tuesday, when crane oiler Shawn Pritchett was fatally hit by a crane in Shrewsbury.
The man who died Thursday has not been identified. He worked at R&R Contracting Inc., at 818 Lone Star Drive in O'Fallon.
Workers arriving at the company about 6:30 a.m. Thursday found their co-worker unresponsive. They called 911. O'Fallon Police Officer Tony Michalka said police and paramedics arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michalka couldn't confirm reports that the fatality involved a forklift. He said he didn't know the victim's job at the business. He said investigators are still working to determine what happened and he would provide updates later.
