Man dies in Jefferson County vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man died Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash on Highway 61 south of Festus, police said.
The crash was about 7 a.m. in the 3600 bock of Highway 61, near Highway AA.
Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Logan Bolton said one vehicle was involved. The man who died was the driver.
The man's name has not been released. No additional details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
