Man dies in motorcycle crash north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night north of downtown St. Louis.

Police said the man who crashed the motorcycle died at a hospital. The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. near North Broadway and Biddle Street, in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

The city's accident-reconstruction team is investigating. No additional details were released early Thursday.

