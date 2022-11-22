Man dies in nursing home 2 months after quadruple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 65-year-old man died this month more than two months after being shot in a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis.

Douglas Colvin was one of four people shot when two men opened fire about 6 p.m. Sept. 5 from inside a vehicle in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, on the edge of the city's O'Fallon and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

Police said Colvin died in a nursing home Nov. 13 and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide five days later.

Officers found Colvin on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

Soon after they found Colvin, they responded to a 44-year-old man shot near Blair Avenue and Salisbury Street in Hyde Park. Police at the time said the shootings were connected.

Two more people, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

All four people were in critical condition at the time of the shooting.

Colvin lived in the 4500 block of Athlone Avenue.