Man dies in one-car crash Saturday in St. Louis

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the 3:20 a.m. crash, police said. Police did not identify him Saturday.

Police said a witness saw the BMW speed past him north on North Broadway in the oncoming lane at Branch Street. The car began swerving while heading north in the southbound lane of North Broadway, struck a curb and a traffic control box, police said. It then rolled over and stopped at 3201 North Broadway. The man who died, the driver, was thrown from the car.