Man dies in shooting in Hillsdale shooting

HILLSDALE — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Hillsdale.

Hillsdale police were called just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. In the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue, they found a man in his 40s inside a car, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, about the same age, was found uninjured in the car.

Initial investigations indicate two suspects got out of a car, fired into the victim's car, then drove away, police say.

St. Louis County's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. They ask anyone with information to call police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).