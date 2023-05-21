ST. LOUIS — Police responded to a fatal shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood of St. Louis.
A male victim was shot twice in the torso on the 1100 block of Lumiere Place Boulevard, according to police. He was not conscious or breathing, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Annika Merrilees
Business reporter
