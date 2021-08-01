 Skip to main content
Man dies in single car crash in Weldon Spring
WELDON SPRING — A man died after swerving off of Interstate 64 early Sunday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Jesse L. Perkins, 28, of Silex was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report, Perkins was traveling westbound and was just east of Highway 94 when he drove off the roadway. His BMW slammed into the ground and Perkins was ejected. Both Perkins and the car then hit a guardrail.

