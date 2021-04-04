 Skip to main content
Man dies in St. Louis after apparent shooting, police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was pronounced dead in a local hospital after being found in St. Louis Sunday with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The man, who is in his 30s, was found in the 2500 block of Dodier Street at about 11:45 a.m., police said.

He was conscious and breathing at the time he was found; officers didn't say what time he died.

