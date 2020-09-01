 Skip to main content
Man dies in suspected suicide behind Hi-Pointe bank
Man dies in suspected suicide behind Hi-Pointe bank

Police report on apparent suicide

Police clear away personal belongings where a man in his 40s was found hanging from a tree in an apparent suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in a parking lot behind the 6900 block of Clayton Avenue in St. Louis. Police said it was early in the investigation but believe it's suicide because the area was not disturbed and there was no sign of of struggle. It appears the man was homeless. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A man died by hanging behind a bank Tuesday morning in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood in what police believe was a suicide. 

Employees at the Lindell Bank at 6900 Clayton Avenue called police after seeing a body hanging from a tree on the property around 9 a.m., St. Louis police Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he was in his 40s and homeless at the time of his death, Robinson said, explaining that there were no signs of a struggle and the position of the body indicated it was likely self-inflicted.

"There was no reason at this point to believe there was a conflict of any sort," Robinson said. 

He said police did not know how long the man had been in the area. 

