Man dies in vehicle crash in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Friday with victim's name, more details on crash

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man died in a vehicle crash Friday morning in the 4400 block of Union Boulevard, south of Interstate 70.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on Union near Bircher Avenue. The first call for help indicated someone was trapped in the vehicle.

Police said Thomas Johnson, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on Bircher. He was speeding and lost control as he crossed Union, hitting a tree, police said.

Johnson died at the scene. He lived in the 5900 block of Thekla Avenue.

The crash was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood of St. Louis.

