Man dies in vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Police work the scene of a fatal car crash along the 4400 block of Union Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70, on Friday, May 6, 2022. The victim died at the scene. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Friday with victim's name, more details on crash

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man died in a vehicle crash Friday morning in the 4400 block of Union Boulevard, south of Interstate 70.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on Union near Bircher Avenue. The first call for help indicated someone was trapped in the vehicle. 

Police said Thomas Johnson, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on Bircher. He was speeding and lost control as he crossed Union, hitting a tree, police said.

Johnson died at the scene. He lived in the 5900 block of Thekla Avenue.

The crash was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood of St. Louis.

