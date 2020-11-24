 Skip to main content
Man dies months after being shot at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man died this week after being shot at a north St. Louis gas station in July. 

Terrance Foster, 30, was shot multiple times just before 3 a.m. on July 26 at a BP gas station in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue. The gas station is in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood. 

Foster was listed in serious but stable condition at the time, but police said Tuesday they were alerted that he died this past Sunday. 

A 26-year-old man at the gas station that day was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Police have no suspects.

Foster lived in the 300 block of Lillian Avenue in St. Louis County. 

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood is up about 3% from the same period one year prior. Property crimes decreased slightly, and violent crimes increased. 

