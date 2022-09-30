 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies of gunshot wound at St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man died Friday morning after being dropped off overnight at a St. Louis hospital. 

The victim was dropped off just after 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his back, and his condition quickly deteriorated. He died around 8:45 a.m.

Because of his injuries, the man was not able to provide a statement before he died. Police don't know where or when he was shot. 

