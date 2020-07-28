Man dies of injuries from weekend shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot Saturday has died of his injuries, St. Louis police said Tuesday.

Tarran Bell, 25, was found shot inside a car about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue.

Bell, who lived in the 6400 block of Oakland Avenue, was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. Police said they were notified on Monday that Bell had died.

Police had no suspects.

The shooting happened in the Mark Twain and Interstate 70 Industrial neighborhood, where crime this year is up by 7% for the six months ending in June.