Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in north St. Louis, police said.
Police said they received a report of a shooting at about 7:30 a.m., and arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was found at or near North Kingshighway Boulevard and Margaretta Avenue, on the border between the Penrose and Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhoods.
No other information was immediately available.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
