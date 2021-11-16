Man dies weeks after being shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police announced Monday a man who was shot in September died earlier this month in a Belleville rehabilitation home.

Antonio Martin, 21, of Dellwood, was shot around 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 5400 block of Natural Bridge. Police said they found him next to a black sedan with ballistic damage.

An investigation revealed Martin and a 22-year-old man were inside the sedan when occupants of another vehicle started firing at them, police said.

Martin was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He died Nov. 3 at a rehabilitation home. The St. Clair County, Illinois, coroner's office notified St. Louis police on Friday that his death had been ruled a homicide.

The other man was not injured, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.