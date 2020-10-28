Man dies when car overturns along Highway 47 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man from the town of Portage des Sioux was fatally injured Tuesday when his car crashed along Highway 47 in Washington County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Zachary W. Stout, 30.

Stout was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo south on Highway 47, north of Kingston Road, when the vehicle began to slide, the patrol said. The car ran off the right side of the highway, hit an embankment and overturned.

Police said Stout was not wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene.