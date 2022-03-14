Man dies when SUV hits guardrail near I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A man died early Monday when his SUV hit a guardrail near Interstate 70, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 31-year-old Michael L. Norris of the Florissant area.

Norris crashed about 3 a.m. Monday as he was heading from westbound I-70 onto a ramp to Natural Bridge Road, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Norris was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, which ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, the patrol said. Norris, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

