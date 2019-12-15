ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man in custody at a St. Louis jail died Saturday evening, police said.
Sean Parks, of St. Louis, had been in custody a short time when he was found unresponsive in the infirmary at the St. Louis City Justice Center about 7 p.m. Saturday, said spokesman for the mayor's office Jacob Long.
Parks' cause of death is being investigated, but he showed no signs of trauma, Long said.
Police categorized the call as a suspicious death.
Neither police nor the mayor's office elaborated Sunday on why Parks was being detained at the jail, but said more information will be released.