Man dies, woman and 3-year-old injured in Jefferson County after train hits pickup truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY— A man in his 60s died on Monday after a train struck a pickup truck, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on a private railroad crossing near the intersection of Windsor Harbor Lane and Smokey Row near Kimmswick, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the state patrol.

The male driver, who had not been publicly identified, died at the scene. A woman in her 50s was flown to a hospital in critical condition, and a 3-year-old boy was driven to a hospital, Thompson said. The boy's condition was not available.

There were no lights near the railroad crossing, and witnesses told authorities they heard the train's warning whistle right before the train hit the driver's side of the pickup, Thompson said.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

