Man dies, woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died and a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a motel in the city’s Fairground neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Officers were called to the Economy Inn, at 4206 North Grand Boulevard, about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims on a balcony.

The man died at the scene. He was in his 40s. His name was not released.

The woman is 30 years old. She was taken to a hospital, and police on Wednesday said she was in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in the shooting.

