Man dies, woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairground neighborhood

UPDATED with woman's age, condition
ST. LOUIS — A man died and a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a motel in the city’s Fairground neighborhood in north St. Louis.
Officers were called to the Economy Inn, at 4206 North Grand Boulevard, about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims on a balcony.
The man died at the scene. He was in his 40s. His name was not released.
The woman is 30 years old. She was taken to a hospital, and police on Wednesday said she was in critical condition.
Police do not have a suspect in the shooting.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck is a public safety and breaking news reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
