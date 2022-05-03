 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies, woman hurt after shooting in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died and a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at the Economy Inn in the city’s Fairground neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Officers were called to the hotel in the 4200 block of North Grand Avenue around 1:45 p.m., and found a man and woman who had been struck by gunfire, police said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, police said.

No additional information, including the woman's condition, was immediately available.

