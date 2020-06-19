Man ditches car, floats down river in attempt to flee Franklin County traffic stop

We’ve all heard of a high-speed chase, but what about a high-speed float?
A man was arrested Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and floating down the Bourbeuse River to escape police, according to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Trevor Wild said the man drove through a hayfield, ditched his car and attempted to swim down the river.
The 38-year-old was initially stopped for driving without a license and failing to yield to law enforcement. He came out of the river around 1:30 p.m. and police arrested him. He was later released, Wild said.
Wild said that although it is definitely not normal, this is not the first time someone has attempted to escape by floating down a river. He said it has happened several times before.
You're welcome
In last year's Fallen Arches, we made fun of the Blues for being in last place. Four games later, they started to win.
Photo by Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch
Headline of the year
"Missouri man's loud flatulence leads to arrest after cops get wind of hiding spot"
Illustration by Dan Martin, dmartin@post-dispatch.com
That sounds about right
At Busch Stadium, a nonalcoholic beer cost 25 cents less than water.
Apparently, it's not just in the woods
A small bear got into Most Sacred Heart grade school in Eureka. It headed to a restroom, where officials tranquilized it before releasing it to a more suitable habitat.
Illustration by Dan Martin, dmartin@post-dispatch.com
Hey, Steve, can you see North Dakota from there?
Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's current residence is a former college campus in Yankton, South Dakota, but he doesn't get out much.
Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
The babies still beat him
Ben Hudson of St. Louis set a world record at the Go! St. Louis Marathon. Pushing a double stroller in front of him, he ran the half-marathon in 1:16:06, almost two minutes faster than the previous double-stroller half-marathon record.
My commute home was five Glorias long
When the Blues made it to the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, radio station KYKY (98.1 FM) played the song "Gloria" for 24 hours straight.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Like Deontay Wilder joked around with Dominic Breazeale
State Reps. Nick Schroer and Bruce DeGroot got into a physical altercation that both called an "accident" at the Eagles Club in Jefferson City. Schroer, who hurt DeGroot's eye in the incident, said they were "joking around."
Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Some criminals are stupid
A man who allegedly had just robbed a credit union was tired from running around the corner so he stopped to rest on the curb in front of the Wentzville Police Department.
Some criminals are really stupid
A policeman in the Wentzville police station noticed that the man resting on the curb matched the description of the robber and quickly arrested him. The alleged robber had $100 bills falling from his pockets.
And some criminals are really, monumentally stupid
The arrested alleged robber resting on the curb in front of the Wentzville Police Department had been released from the jail inside that same police station less than an hour before.
Smile, your mug shot is on Candid Camera
In Ballwin, a man stole a security camera that live-streamed the crime to his victim's cell phone. The victim recognized the thief, who was arrested.
"Gloria" in excelsis deo
After a particularly egregious and costly missed call during the Stanley Cup playoffs, the sign outside the South Side Church of God in Sappington read "God sees all, including hand passes." The other side said "Dear refs: Robbery is a sin. We forgive you."
They could only help the offensive line
According to KTVI (Channel 2), the Mizzou concession stand just got a lot more interesting.
Go out of jail. Go directly out of jail. Do not pass Go.
A woman who was being released from a St. Louis jail made a wrong turn and wound up trapped in a jail stairwell for 2½ days.
St. Louis XFL team names that would be better than BattleHawks:
Rolling Reds
Pork Steaks
Divide
St. Louis Earnings Tax
Dred Scotts
T-Ravs
Fish Fries
Rams
Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
What a load of tripe
A truck dumped its load of pig intestines on a highway in downtown Kansas City. Transportation officials advised drivers to "Find an alternate snout. Sorry, alternate route."
She's off to great places! She's off and away!
St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway was sworn into office with her hand on a copy of a Dr. Seuss book.
Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Cops say #wegot1
A St. Louis man was arrested for homicide after posting on Facebook,"Whats the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."
Hold the Mayo Clinic
A time capsule placed inside the new building of the SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital included four turkey sandwiches.
Cheese Whiz
A 9-year-old St. Louis girl became a hero of the internet when she put cheese into a ChapStick tube to bring it to school.
A hockey whiz
Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson was at a urinal next to coach Craig Berube during the second game of the Stanley Cup Final when he accurately predicted that he needed one more chance to win the game.
Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Nothing to clap about
Once again, St. Louis does not just lead the nation in its murder rate. It also is tops in chlamydia and gonorrhea.
Xs and uh-ohs
The Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School top-ranked football team forfeited its entire season and fired its coaches after the team used an ineligible player and pretended he was another player. The scheme was exposed when it was noticed his arm tattoos matched that of the ineligible player.
Photo by Sid Hastings
Clang, clang, clang .... oh, never mind
Maybe the Loop Trolley wasn't such a great idea after all.
Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Or are you just happy to see me?
A man tried to rob a Family Dollar store, but his gun got stuck in his jeans. He ran away without the loot.
Kind of a low bar
The sold-out No Limit Reunion Tour at Chaifetz Arena was universally reviled. Rapper Master P put a positive spin on the experience by posting "Nobody got shot or killed."
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP
Oooh! Ahhhh!
A basketball-sized meteor lit up the sky over St. Louis, causing a sonic boom.
They're (not) Grrrrrreat!
The University of Missouri Tigers football team managed to lose three games to teams that were considered double-digit underdogs. The basketball team got in on the fun by losing to a team they were expected to beat by 26 points.
Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
To be perfectly blunt
Medical marijuana is now legal in Missouri, with state-licensed stores opening next year. In Illinois, it will be legal for all adults over 21 to possess small amounts of pot beginning Jan. 1.
Illustration by Dan Martin, dmartin@post-dispatch.com
He should have said 'You look terrible'
Veteran radio newsman Don Marsh resigned after a producer criticized him for telling guest Karen Foss, "You look good." Foss did not object to the compliment.
Wait 'til they hear what we put on pizza
St. Louis became a national laughing stock when a native tweeted that the St. Louis way of slicing bagels is vertically, like bread.
A hat trick times 2,000
Two St. Louis brothers-in-law made a $20 bet last Christmas that the Blues would win the Stanley Cup. The odds were 300-1. They won $6,020.
The game was afoot
A car break-in suspect in Imperial ran from police into the woods but left his flip-flops behind — in freezing weather. When he was arrested, his feet were so badly cut that he could not stand.
Illustration by Dan Martin, dmartin@post-dispatch.com
Expensive expense account
Much like a lobster, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell got into hot water for buying lobster, ribeyes and steaks for his staff.
Photo illustration
Survival of the cutest
The entire St. Louis region fell in love with an adorable, brain-damaged opossum named Darwin, now living at the World Bird Sanctuary.
Photo by Chris Lee
Goold gets the save
Just before the Cardinals won the National League Central Division, Post-Dispatch sportswriter Derrick Goold performed CPR on a cameraman who had suffered a heart attack and a stroke, saving his life. Then he covered the game like a boss.
Associated Press Photo
Some people really don't like vanilla
When a Rally's restaurant ran out of chocolate ice cream, a woman spit on the workers and broke the windows with a baseball bat.
We can't entirely disagree
Hoses and wiring were cut from a piece of construction equipment on the Interstate 44 construction project. A note on the scene read "7 a.m. is too early. Please respect our neighborhood."
Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
It should be in the sewer where it belongs
A Dutchtown couple found a 3-foot-long baby alligator in their front yard, where alligators usually aren't. They poked at it with a broom handle to see if it was real. It was.
Photo courtesy of Melinda Thomas
A rose by any other name
Fans of the stench of rotten flesh were disappointed when a corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Gardens was expected to bloom, but then did not.
Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
What, no Bretts?
After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, a blue lobster and a donkey were given the name Stanley; a zebra at the zoo, a wolf, a donkey and a pit bull were all given the name Gloria; and nine puppies were named for Blues players.
Photo by Brian Munoz, bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
She's no Judge Judy
The new federal judge for the Eastern District of Missouri has never tried a case, never taken a deposition, never picked a jury and never participated at any stage of a criminal matter. The American Bar Association deemed her "not qualified" to be a judge.
One last thing
We still hate Stan Kroenke.
