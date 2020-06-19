Man ditches car, floats down river in attempt to flee Franklin County traffic stop

We’ve all heard of a high-speed chase, but what about a high-speed float?

A man was arrested Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and floating down the Bourbeuse River to escape police, according to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Trevor Wild said the man drove through a hayfield, ditched his car and attempted to swim down the river.

The 38-year-old was initially stopped for driving without a license and failing to yield to law enforcement. He came out of the river around 1:30 p.m. and police arrested him. He was later released, Wild said.