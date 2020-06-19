You are the owner of this article.
Man ditches car, floats down river in attempt to flee Franklin County traffic stop
Man ditches car, floats down river in attempt to flee Franklin County traffic stop

We’ve all heard of a high-speed chase, but what about a high-speed float?

A man was arrested Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and floating down the Bourbeuse River to escape police, according to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Trevor Wild said the man drove through a hayfield, ditched his car and attempted to swim down the river.

The 38-year-old was initially stopped for driving without a license and failing to yield to law enforcement. He came out of the river around 1:30 p.m. and police arrested him. He was later released, Wild said.

Wild said that although it is definitely not normal, this is not the first time someone has attempted to escape by floating down a river. He said it has happened several times before.

